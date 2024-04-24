Rama 2 road works to be completed by 2025: Govt spokesperson

The Thai government has announced that the longstanding construction on Rama 2 Road, the highway linking Bangkok to the southern parts of the country, including Phetchaburi, Cha-am and Hua Hin, is slated for completion by 2025.

The project, which began in the 1970s, aims to alleviate the persistent traffic issues that have plagued this vital route for decades.

Chai Watcharong, the spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, conveyed the government’s optimistic outlook on Tuesday. “The integrated efforts of public-private sectors have planned and managed multiple dimensions to tackle the traffic issues on Rama 2 Road, leading to smoother travel for the public,” he said. Chai emphasized that all projects are “ordered to be completed by 2025,” which will facilitate more convenient travel on this route and emphasize that “public safety must come first.”

Under the supervision of Suriya Juangroongruangkit, the Minister of Transport, the management of Rama 2 Road’s overhaul has been an ongoing concern, with significant improvements noted in reducing congestion.

“Future traffic on Rama 2 Road will no longer face severe or dense congestion as in the past, especially during festivals when many people travel, making traffic management easier,” added the government spokesperson.

The Department of Highways reported notable progress during this year’s Songkran festival. Effective duty performance was achieved through measures such as safely restoring the road surface in construction areas to prevent accidents and installing additional CCTV cameras for enhanced monitoring. The authorities also coordinated efforts such as requesting that trucks refrain from using Rama 2 Road during peak periods and managing reversible lanes in collaboration with local officials.

Currently, four major projects are underway on Rama 2 Road. These include the special highway (expressway) project extending from Rama 3 to the Outer Ring Road on the western side of Bangkok, and the elevated road construction on Highway No. 35, among others. The expressway and motorway projects feature several sections ranging from civil engineering to elevated routes, all aimed at improving traffic flow and safety.

The government has instructed the Department of Highways and the Expressway Authority of Thailand to expedite these constructions, aiming for a completion deadline of June 2025, with certain parts expected to be finalized by December of the same year.

The Ministry of Transport is closely monitoring these developments, urging contractors to adhere strictly to the schedules to avoid delays. “Penalty measures will be imposed if contractors do not follow the plan,” the government has warned, indicating that contracts may be terminated if progress lags significantly.

Chai reaffirmed the government’s commitment to this project, stating, “The visible progress and tangible results are due to the Prime Minister’s directive, which prioritizes meticulous and considerate state agency operations, focusing on the safety and convenience of the citizens.” He acknowledged occasional traffic jams, attributing them to varying traffic volumes, but asserted that “overall, traffic has become significantly smoother than before.”

comments