Rare black leopard sighting in Kaeng Krachan National Park

Tourists at Kaeng Krachan National Park were treated to a rare sighting of a black leopard on Wednesday.

The magnificent creature appeared near the Ban Trang campsite on the route up to Khao Phanon Thung, a moment captured in photographs by the fortunate visitors.

Mr. Mongkol Thai Phakdi, the head of Kaeng Krachan National Park, confirmed the sighting, which occurred on January 10.

He informed that the photographs were taken by a group from a local resort in the Kaeng Krachan district, as they journeyed towards Khao Phanon Thung, at approximately kilometer 27 marker.

This area is approximately a one and half hour drive from downtown Hua Hin.

The tourists, initially concerned about the leopard’s health due to its slow, lethargic movements, promptly reported the encounter to park officials. However, upon review of the photos and videos, the leopard was deemed to be in robust health.

Experts believe that the cold weather may have drawn the animal out to bask in the sun, suggesting that it has a feeding area nearby and might be accustomed to human presence.

Mr. Mongkol further highlighted the significance of this sighting. Studies conducted in the research area around Khao Phanon Thung, spanning from 2013 to 2023, have used camera traps for wildlife monitoring and population surveys.

These studies indicate that the area, including Ban Krang-Phanern Thung, is home to approximately 10 leopards and black leopards. Encounters with these elusive animals are rare and considered a special event for visitors to the park.

He reassured that leopards and black leopards pose little danger to humans, typically choosing to retreat when encountering people. However, he advised visitors who might encounter these animals to remain in their vehicles, refrain from honking horns or making loud noises, and wait for the animals to move away, ensuring safety for both humans and wildlife.

This sighting underscores the rich biodiversity of Kaeng Krachan National Park and the importance of preserving such habitats for the continued existence of these creatures.

All images: Noona Nareerat

comments