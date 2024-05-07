Rare sight: Herd of wild elephants seen bathing near Hua Hin

A rare and captivating sight took place near Hua Hin on Monday (May 6) as a herd of around 30 wild elephants emerged from the Pa La-U forest to cool off in the water, delighting tourists and locals who witnessed the spectacle.

The incident, which took place near the route leading to the Pa La-U Waterfall in Hua Hin, was confirmed by Mr. Somjet Chantana, Director of Conservation Area Administration Office 3, Phetchaburi Branch.

He noted that during weekends and festivals, the area often sees heavy traffic, necessitating the need for strict safety measures to protect both the elephants and travelers. The National Park Protection Unit 7 (Khao Hub Tao) and the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Thailand have been actively monitoring the area to ensure safety.

The recent spell of hot weather prompted the elephants to descend from the forest and frolic in the pond near the waterfall, located at coordinates 47P 557051 1384964.

Tourists and locals traveling the route stopped to watch and capture the majestic scene, while national park officials maintained a close watch to ensure safety.

Authorities have issued guidelines for motorists to follow when driving in areas frequented by wild elephants. Drivers are urged to keep speeds below 60 km/h and maintain a safe distance of at least 30 meters from the elephants.

If approached by the animals, drivers should either wait for them to leave or move away safely without using horns or making loud noises, which could provoke the elephants.

Flash photography is discouraged to prevent startling the animals, and motorists are advised to keep their engines running for a quick departure if needed.

Officials emphasized that, to date, no wild elephants in the Pa La-U area have exhibited aggressive behavior towards travelers.

