Rayong declared ‘red zone’

27 Dec, RAYONG – Rayong is the latest province to be declared as ‘red zone’ after 27 infections were found in the last 3 days raising the total number to 36, according to Governor Charna Iamsung.

A Rayong resident was diagnosed positive after seeking medical treatment in a hospital in Bangkok on 23 Dec. The positive test was initially considered a case from the capital.

Authorities in Rayong started to investigate and found that a relative of the said person was also infected the next day. This was the first case in the province since the recent outbreak in Samut Sakhon after which another eight cases were found on 25 Dec.

Yesterday, health authorities said 27 more cases have been reported.

Sources: thaivisa.com | Nation Thailand

comments