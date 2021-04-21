Residents ask for rethink over Soi 112 barrier installation

Hua Hin villagers have pleaded for the local government to review the safety issues regarding the central barrier installation of the rural road in Soi Hua Hin 112 following frequent accidents at the site.

Director of Engineering Division of Administrative Organization, Thap Tai Sub-district of Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, Mr Sorawit Sawekaew, joined with representatives of nearby villages to support the complaint, the argument being that since the central barrier was installed there has been an increase in the number of accidents on that section of Soi 112.

They are requesting that it be removed. Director of Prachuap Khiri Khan Rural Roads, Mr. Prasit Cheenavetsart, clarified that work started on October 1st to construct a rubber covered concrete central barrier, over a 6,100 metre section of Soi 112, with plans to be finished by April 28th at a cost of 25 million baht, 30% is so far completed.

He has said he will take account of the views of the local villagers but must also consider the views of those regularly using the road but not necessarily living local to the area, the overall aim is to improve transit and to maximise safety.

