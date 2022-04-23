Restaurants in Hua Hin can serve alcohol until midnight from May 1

Certified restaurants in Hua Hin and Nong Khae can serve alcohol until midnight from May 1, the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has announced.

Restaurants which have received the SHA Plus, Covid 2 Plus, or Covid Free Setting standards certification for upholding safety standards in order help prevent the spread of COVID-19 will be able to serve alcohol to customers until midnight, an increase of one hour from the previous 11pm deadline.

Other night time entertainment venues such as bars, nightclubs and karaoke parlors are to remain closed, CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin confirmed.

However, there remains a major caveat to the rules for bars and nightclubs.

If such venues can be converted to a restaurant (i.e serve food) they can be permitted to serve alcoholic beverages if they receive a safety certificate from the local communicable disease committee.

The news comes as the CCSA also announced a reclassification of provinces in accordance with their COVID-19 situation.

The CCSA said there are now 65 yellow provinces and 12 light blue provinces.

While Prachuap Khiri Khan is a ‘yellow’ province, Hua Hin and Nong Khae districts are classed as special tourism ‘blue’ zones.

The whole of Phetchaburi province (including Cha Am) is also a ‘blue’ zone along with Bangkok, Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Phangnga and Phuket.

At the time of publishing, there has not yet been a decision on whether other districts in Prachauap Khiri Khan or indeed other sub-districts of Hua Hin will be reclassified to blue zones.

This means that venues in Pranburi, Sam Roi Yot and Thap Sakae, as well as venues located close to Hua Hin in sub districts such as Thap Thai and Nong Plub are unable to serve alcohol.

