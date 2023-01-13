Restoring faith in Prachuap Khiri Khan: Places of worship and sacred religious sites take centre stage in new tourism campaign

Some of Prachuap Khiri Khan’s most sacred buildings and religious sites are to take centre stage in the province’s latest tourism campaign, officials have announced.

The new campaign will offer tourists information on places of worship that they can visit and pay their respects to, while at the same time experiencing local cultures and traditions in each district of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The year-long promotional campaign will shine a light on the province’s most spectacular and significant religious sites and centuries-old temples, as well as some little unknown cultural attractions and far-flung places of worship.

Entitled “365 Days of Miracle Prachuap Khiri Khan – can travel every day”, the campaign will use faith based tourism activities, merit making, alms giving to monks and blessings at sites throughout all eight districts of Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The campaign was formally launched at an event held at the Anantara Hua Hin Resort in December and was attended by Prachuap Khiri Khan Province Mr. Sathien Charoenruen, Governor of Prachuap Khiri Khan, Mr. Achawan Kongkanan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, Mr. Wasan Kittikul, President of the Thai Hotels Association Western Chapter, Mr. Udomsuk Nimsian, President of Prachuap Khiri Khan Tourism Business Association, Mrs. Wasana Srikanchana, President of Hua Hin-Cha-am Tourism Business Association and Dr. Suthep Aromrak, President of Marketing for Bangkok and the Central Region Thai Tourism Promotion Association.

Also in attendance was famous astrologer Master Pennueng Wongphudorn who is supporting the campaign.

In his opening remarks, Governor Mr. Sathien Charoenreun stated that Prachuap Khiri Khan Province is a popular tourism destination in Thailand.

Throughout all 8 districts, which along with Hua Hin includes Pranburi, Sam Roi Yot, Kui Buri, Thap Sakae, Mueang Prachuap Khiri Khan, Bang Saphan and Bang Saphan Noi, there are a wide variety of tourism attractions and activities that can suit a wide range of tourists, particularly those interested faith-based tourism.

As well as helping to showcase the province’s best religious and cultural sites, the 365 Days of Miracle Prachuap Khiri Khan will also offer tourists who participate the chance to receive memorabilia and limited edition souvenirs.

In addition, between now and March 31, any visitor who spends 1,000 baht or more during their trip to the province can enter a prize draw to win free accommodation, Governor Sathien said.

Also speaking at the event, Master Pennueng Wongphudorn, an astrology specialist, expressed his happiness and said that it was a privilege to assist in helping to promote tourism in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

“This is a province in the country with great tourism potential”, he said.

Many of the religious sites and places of worship featured in the campaign may only be known to people who are already familiar with the local area.

Helping to showcase the sites with help to broaden their appeal to many more people, Master Pennueng explained.

People can visit the different religious sites based on if they are praying to praying for love, improved job prospects, riches, and so on, he added.

Master Pennueng said that he also helped design a lucky shirt, which includes the number 365.

“The number 3 represents smart decisions, the number 6 represents power and prestige, and the number 5 represents happiness. As a result, whoever wears one of these unique shirts will be considered fortunate in 2023. Wear it, and you’ll be prosperous.” Master Pennueng said.

According to Mr. Achawan Kongkanan, Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, the 365 Days Miracle Prachuap Khiri Khan will use faith-based tourism to help develop new travel experiences and values for visitors. Because the campaign features sites throughout the province, it will help spread visitors throughout Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Mr. Achawan said the target groups for the campaign are families, senior citizens, and Generation Y tourists, particularly Master Pennueng, as well as those who wish to visit the province for merit making, particularly during the new year.

Also in 2023, the “Hidden Wrap Prachuap” campaign will be launched, which will allow each district to highlight hidden tourism locations and promote them so that people can visit.

The campaign shares some must-visit hidden gems for both first-time visitors and seasoned visitors to the province.

