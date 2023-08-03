Riding the waves of change: Hua Hin’s Surf 102.5 rebrands to Surf Radio

Hua Hin’s popular English language radio station, Surf 102.5, has recently undergone a major transformation, rebranding itself as Surf Radio.

With a new logo, revamped website, enhanced sound, and catchy jingles, Surf Radio is set to make waves in the local community and beyond.

Founded 20 years ago by Mr. Pongsawatch Charoennithithat, the station began with a mission to offer English radio for expat residents and visitors in Hua Hin. While it faced challenges like inadequate signal and low advertising sales, the arrival of Richard Buckle in 2015 marked a turnaround.

The station has since grown in popularity with listeners, as well as with local businesses engaging with advertising.

Now, Surf Radio has ushered in a new era with an innovative logo, revamped website and fresh sound, playing a blend of hits from the 80s, 90s, 2000s, new tracks, and classic old favorites.

When asked about the inspiration behind the rebranding, Richard said, “The idea has been around for quite a while now and has been about six months in the making. Along with the technical expert I work with, we wanted to bring some of our experiences and what we heard elsewhere to Surf Radio and make it sound a bit retro while keeping it fairly fresh. Now seemed to be a good time to do it.”

The key changes listeners can expect include a fresh identity for the radio station, a return of Andy Curtis to the Marriott Breakfast Show, some new weekend shows from local sponsors, and the launch of the new website.

Richard emphasized that despite the changes, the essence of the station remains the same, with most of the shows maintaining their original charm.

Rebranding wasn’t without its hurdles, Richard explained, “We were very lucky to have a small team, so the communication was easier. The major challenge was switching everything over quickly to a completely fresh sound and new identity. That took a lot of work.”

Looking toward the future, Richard expressed concern about the uncertain fate of local radio stations in Thailand, stating, “There is a likelihood that many radio stations may be forced to close towards the end of 2024. We will launch a campaign to raise awareness about this in the future, so look out for more information on that.”

Despite the uncertainties, Surf Radio has its long-term goals and vision firmly set.

“We’re quite a special station in that we are small, covering a local area with great support from advertisers who have helped to keep us afloat. Our aim is to continue working with these terrific advertisers and remain actively engaged with the local community through charity events and broadcasts. Surf Radio is all about fun, and we hope to keep entertaining our audience. If you enjoy Surf Radio, continue to listen and tell your friends,” said Richard, with enthusiasm.

Surf Radio’s fresh look, revamped website, and a plethora of music spanning the delightful looks set to be a hit with Hua Hin’s English-speaking community.

Check out their updated website, visit https://surf.radio/ today.

Email: Hello@surf.radio

Phone: +669-2593-9979

