Road closures on Soi 88 and Soi 70

Soi 88 and Soi 70 in Hua Hin will be temporarily closed next week while construction work on the new dual track train line is being carried out.

The closure of Soi 88 will take place on February 8th and 10th from 9:00 PM to 4:00 AM, while Soi Hua Hin 70 will be closed on February 13th, 14th, and 16th during the same time frame.

The temporary closures of Soi 88 and Soi Hua Hin 70 are necessary for the construction work to be completed safely and efficiently.

During the closures, traffic will be diverted to alternate routes and the public is advised to plan their travel accordingly.

