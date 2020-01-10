Robber kills three, ran away with trays of gold

Law enforcers are now hunting down a lone gunman who robbed a gold shop last night in Lopburi and killed three people. He shot without hesitation and no remorse. The robber also wounded four others as he was escaping with trays of gold.

The armed man was believed to have acted alone. He barged into the shop and started shooting at the customers and threatening staffs. Hopping around on top of the glass counter, the robber snatched three trays of gold necklaces valued at around half a million Baht, and then shot a security guard dead before fleeing on his motorcycle.

Three people died including a two-year old boy who was shot in the head while walking past the gold shop with his mother.

By The Thaiger

Source: Bangkok Post

comments