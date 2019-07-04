Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin Planting Mangrove

Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin Press Release

On 10th June 2019, a group of international high school students from NIST (New International School Thailand) in Bangkok visited Krailart Niwate Mangrove Preservation Center to plant trees and conduct research on the ecosystem. All of the students and teachers were provided with our RCRHH reusable shopping bag and reusable drinking water flasks from Chiva-Som International Health Resort.

Chiva-Som is the environmental preservation steward of Hua Hin’s last remaining mangrove forest and over 5,000 trees have been planted in the forest by various stakeholder groups since 2007. Chiva-Som sponsored the construction of the 1,000 meter elevated boardwalk throughout the ecosystem in 2015 to promote eco-spiritual tourism in the region and to raise awareness of the important roles of mangrove ecosystems in our world. RCRHH President Brian Anderson is the manager of the forest as well as the Head of Sustainability at Chiva-Som. P Brian stated, ‘Cindy Chen is the Earth Science teacher at NIST and the key driver of Sustainability at the school. She has been bringing students to the mangrove for the last six years to plant trees and the students are always delighted to see the growth of the trees that they have planted.’

