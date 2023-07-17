Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin elects new president

The Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin has elected Prof. Dr. Helmut Schepers as its new president during an installation ceremony held at the Amari Hua Hin on Saturday, 14th July.

The event was attended by more than 200 people, including eight current and former District Governors, as well as representatives from 31 Rotary Clubs from across Thailand, making it an unforgettable affair.

In addition to the appointment of Prof. Dr. Helmut Schepers, two other key appointments were made at the ceremony. Stephen Noton was named as the president of the Rotary Club of Prachuap Khiri Khan, and Nattapon Panjoy was appointed president of the Rotaract Club of Stamford International University.

Expressing his gratitude on his appointment, Prof. Dr. Helmut Schepers stated, “It brings me great honor to serve as President of the longstanding Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin. With this new Rotary Year’s theme, ‘CREATE HOPE in the WORLD,’ we look forward to the many opportunities to serve the disadvantaged and underprivileged in our world, whether through club service, community service, international service, vocational service, or youth service.”

The Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin takes pride in its cultural diversity, with membership representing 17 nationalities and a wide range of professional backgrounds. The club aims to foster fellowship and engage in various service activities to create hope and make a positive impact on the world.

President Prof. Dr. Helmut Schepers urged members and the community to join them in their fellowship meetings and service initiatives. He expressed his excitement at the prospect of working together to create hope and make a difference in the world.

The Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin is known for its dedication to humanitarian projects, community development, and international service initiatives. Under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Helmut Schepers, the club aims to further its commitment to serving those in need and making a lasting impact in the local and global community.

For more information about the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin and their upcoming activities, please visit their website or contact the club directly: https://www.rotaryroyalhuahin.org/

