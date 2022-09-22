Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin to host 12th Amateur Golf Classic at Banyan Golf Club

The Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin are pleased to announce the return of our 12th Amateur Golf Classic at Banyan Golf club on Friday 25th November 2022.

It was a very difficult decision taken by the golf committee to cancel last year’s golf tournament; however, we realised the difficulties businesses were going through due to Covid-19, the fact that many golfers were unable to return to Thailand, and we did not want to sacrifice the quality of our tournament that we have established since 2010.

As President of the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin I am writing to welcome you back as sponsors, players or contributors of services or goods to this year’s tournament in whatever capacity is within your capability.

We believe that sponsorship of this tournament deserves recognition well after the conclusion of the tournament, therefore, we have created unique sponsorship opportunities to help promote your business to the greater communities, beyond the realm of the tournament itself, therefore you are cordially invited to participate in the golf tournament which is being held once again at the Banyan Golf Club.

This prestigious golf course here in Hua Hin ranks with one of the best there is in Thailand that will give golfers at all levels a chance to enjoy the challenges of 18 individual landscaped holes whilst enjoying the scenery. After the 9th hole golfers can take a quick break where complimentary food and drinks will be served.

Following the golf at Mulligan’s bar, golfers can discuss their game over pre-dinner drinks and snacks followed by a gourmet buffet in the Terrace restaurant. During and following the evening meal the invited band will entertain guests and after the meal the silent and main auction will be concluded and raffle tickets will be on sale where great prizes will be up for grabs generously donated by our sponsors.

The Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin (RCRHH) has been helping local and regional causes since the club was founded in 2010 raising millions of Thai Baht for these causes. And our goal this year is to strive to produce the same quality of tournament as in previous years.

The Rotary Education center is now operational at the Nongkhon School after investing 4.5 million Bhat in the project, and this month we enter a new phase in the project “On line learning for Thai teachers in English” supported by the Rotary Club of Thavaravadi. This will enable Thai teachers deliver English language programs to students improving both the quality of students and the community.

In addition, we are looking to invest 1 million Baht in a specialist audio/sensory room for children with Autism at a new school being built in Black Mountain, this project is supported by Rotary Club of Bangkok South.

For more information about our club visit https://www.rotaryroyalhuahin.org

Once again, thank you for taking the time to consider sponsorship or playing in the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin 12th Annual Charity Golf Classic and making this another memorable event

Phil Lawrence

President of the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin

comments