Royal Thai Police to take charge of ‘Boss’ case

After the recent conclusion of Vorayuth ‘Boss’ Yoovidhya debacle, the Royal Thai Police (RTP) will now take charge and begin its legal proceedings against 21 police officers involved in the long-running case that has become an embarrassment for Thailand’s police investigation scheme and the judiciary system.

Representatives of the RTP, Jaruwat Waisaya and Kissana Phathanacharoen said yesterday in a press conference that National Police chief Chakthip Chaijinda will take control and assume responsibility for the 8-year-old case.

“We will do our best and we will not protect police who do wrong. We need to find evidence to substantiate the claims and then we will pass the evidence to the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) to investigate so the public will have no doubts.”

Police have discovered further evidence against the officers but did not provide any details at this stage.

Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya was accused in 2012 for killing a 47-year-old Bangkok police officer in a fatal hit-and-run accident. All charges were inexplicably dropped against him by the Office of the Attorney General on 31 August this year.

When ‘Boss’ fled Thailand in 2017 he has been a fugitive travelling around the world in his family’s private jet and living a lavish lifestyle, including attending Red Bull’s events and international competitions.

In 2016, the NACC found 11 police officers handling the case guilty of contributory negligence. Those officers are part of the 21 involved in the latest inquiry and legal actions have already been taken. The NACC will further investigate the involvement of the other 10 officers.

Although police admit their knowledge of ‘Boss’ whereabouts, they’re not willing to comment at this stage.

Police also said that if ‘Boss’ should be indicted once more, Interpol will be asked to issue a Red Notice to 150 countries.

Sources: Bangkok Post | The Thaiger

