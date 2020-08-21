Russian Ambassador praises Thailand in managing Covid-19, offers to share vaccine information

Russian Ambassador to Thailand, Evgeny Tomikhin, praises Thailand for carrying out measures in handling the Covid-19 crisis successfully and offered an exchange of information and technique in developing an effective vaccine against the virus.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wissanu Krea-ngam, welcomed the ambassador to his new posting in Thailand, assuring close relations between the two countries and support the envoy’s role in improving relations. Dr Wissanu gave his assurance that he would work closely with Russia in all issues, especially those in which he is directly involved, including justice, culture and education.

The diplomat said the Covid-19 crisis in Russia has improved, whilst acknowledging Thailand’s significant success in controlling the situation. He also thanked the Thai government for their assistance to stranded Russian citizens in Thailand throughout the crisis.

Mr Evgeny said Russia has recently announced its success in developing a vaccine for Covid-19, and has indicated a willingness to share vital information with Thailand.

In relation to the Thai-Russian trade, the ambassador reassured that their fundamental ties will remain strong, and that the two countries have great potential for economic growth in the near future.

Original writer: Adam Judd

Sources: The Pattaya News | NNT

