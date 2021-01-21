Samut Sakhon seafood market to reopen end of this month

The epicenter of last month’s spike of Covid infections in Samut Sakhon shrimp market is now ready for reopening by the end of January after a general sanitation that has been conducted regularly.

The reopening is considered to be vital for the province’s economy, says the provincial deputy governor.

The workers who were mostly migrants would be able get back to work and move on with their usual lives.

The seafood market has been shut since 20 December affecting both the shop owners and employees after thousands of Covid infections were detected in less than 72 hours.

The Samut Sakhon deputy governor says all infected persons from the market have been treated at the field hospital and were quarantined for 14 days. They were then discharged after tests came back negative.

Nevertheless, another 1,200 people living near the market will have to undergo a second test although previously tested negative, added the deputy governor.

“This is to make sure that the market and its vicinity is completely free from the virus.”

Sources: The Thaiger | Nation Thailand

