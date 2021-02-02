Samut Sakhon shrimp market closed until 15 Feb

Samut Sakhon’s Deputy Governor Teerapat Kashmat ordered the closure of the central shrimp market until February 15 to conduct regular general sanitation of the market and nearby areas before being considered for reopening by the Communicable Disease Control (CDC) department.

The deputy governor, also acting as the chairman of the provincial CDC signed the Provincial Order No. 43 in improving the hygienic measures of the market and its surrounding residential buildings with the following protocols:

Businesses related to the processing of shrimps, and other seafood at the central shrimp market area, Mahachai Sub-district are not allowed to resume until an amendment of improved sanitation and hygiene measures has been issued according. Improve the market’s building structure and residential buildings of the workers in the premises and limit the number of residents and rooms in a designated area according to the Public Health Act 1992 and the Building Control Act 2522.

After the requirement from the two protocols has been met, a proposal to reopen the market and the operation of residential buildings will be submitted to the provincial CDC for consideration.

Any violation of the Provincial Order is punishable by law under Section 52 of the Communicable Diseases Act with an imprisonment of not more than 1 year and/or a fine not more than 100,000 baht, and under Section 18 of the Emergency Decree Act 2005 with an imprisonment not exceeding 2 years and/or a fine not more than 40,000 baht.

Source: BusinessToday.co

comments