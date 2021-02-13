Samut Sakhon to reopen 22 markets starting Monday

Samut Sakhon province will reopen 22 of its fresh markets starting Monday, 15 February. However, the Central Seafood Market where the huge spike of Covid originated last December is not included in the list. The 22 markets have been closed for almost two months.

Health officials and volunteers in Samut Sakhon have begun a 3-day general sanitation in all 22 markets and its nearby vicinity in hoping to regain public confidence.

Samut Sakhon Mayor Chingchai Bunprakhong says all areas are being sprayed with highly concentrated disinfectants mixed with water.

Mayor Chingchai says the move to reopen the markets comes amid a downward rate of the Covid-19 infection. City officials have now tested 3,772 workers from the 22 markets and only 0.56% (21 people) has tested positive. Out of the 95 new cases reported in the province on Thursday, 60 were found as a result of proactive search in communities.

Source: The Thaiger

