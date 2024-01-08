San Paulo Hospital Hua Hin raises healthcare standards with AACI Accreditation

San Paulo Hospital Hua Hin has achieved a significant milestone in healthcare by receiving the first “AACI” international medical standard certification in Upper Southern Thailand. The achievement was commemorated in a ceremony held at the hospital’s meeting room on January 8, 2024.

Dr. Somphorn Kampong, a board member of the American Accreditation Commission International (AACI) and President of AACI Asia Pacific, honored the event by presenting two AACI standard certificates to Dr. Ekalaph Thongborisut, the Chairman and Director of San Paulo Hospital Hua Hin. The certifications include the AACI International Healthcare Accreditation and the Endoscopy Clinical Excellence Certification.

The AACI, a globally recognized quality assurance system from the United States, is notable for its ability to certify both International Healthcare Standards and ISO & EN concurrently. These standards, respected in Europe and the Middle East, emphasize patient-centered care, safety, welfare, quality of life, and overall care quality. They aim to ensure precise medical treatments, standard medical equipment, and the expertise of medical personnel, alongside other related services like pre- and post-treatment advice and medication dispensing.

Dr. Kampong highlighted that AACI’s goal is to develop health service standards that prioritize patient welfare and treatment efficiency, making San Paulo Hospital Hua Hin a forerunner in providing accredited healthcare services in the region. The hospital’s achievement in being the first in Upper Southern Thailand to receive the AACI International Healthcare Accreditation and the first in the Asia Pacific to receive the Endoscopy Clinical Excellence Certification is a testament to its commitment to healthcare excellence.

Dr. Ekalaph Thongborisut stated that San Paulo Hospital Hua Hin has been in operation for 26 years and has always been committed to continuous development, leading to the AACI accreditation.

“The hospital has developed standards of service that focus on patient-centered care, safety, quality of life, and global care quality”, Dr. Ekalaph said.

“We are prepared in terms of personnel, equipment, and tools, maintaining standards that ensure the safety of our service users. At the same time, we consider our potential and readiness. We are a secondary level hospital, providing care to patients at a certain level.

“However, in cases where emergency patients exceed our capability, we consider the need not to delay their treatment and refer them to higher-capacity hospitals, such as Hua Hin Hospital, which specializes in treating stroke and heart diseases due to ischemia, and is a center for accidents and emergencies. We are a hospital that prepares patients for further treatment.”

“Therefore, the AACI accreditation of San Paulo Hospital Hua Hin contributes to the confidence tourists have in the medical services of Hua Hin district and also helps to create a positive image for tourism in Hua Hin and Thailand.”

comments