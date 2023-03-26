Brilliant Elton John experience show comes to Treffpunkt Hua Hin

There will be lots of German fare and piano flair at Treffpunkt Hua Hin on March 31.

Fans of Sir Elton John are in for a treat as The Rocketman Tim Elton, Southeast Asia’s number one experience show, is set to perform at Treffpunkt Hua Hin on March 31.

Located in downtown Hua Hin, Treffpunkt is the popular German restaurant known for its delicious food and lively atmosphere.

Tim Elton is an exceptional performer who has been entertaining audiences with his Elton John tribute act for years.

With his striking resemblance to the music icon and his incredible vocal range, The Rocketman Tim Elton has gained a loyal following of fans who love his performances of Elton John’s classic hits.

The event promises to be an exciting evening of entertainment for all attendees. In addition to the performance by The Rocketman, there will also be a sumptuous BBQ buffet and live DJ from 9:30pm, ensuring that guests will have a fun and memorable night out in Hua Hin.

Tim told Hua Hin Today that he will be performing all of Elton’s top songs and hits.

The show kicks off with an hour of what Tim describes as “impact” songs, followed by some ballads before ramping it up with some of Elton’s hot and fast numbers.

Treffpunkt Hua Hin is the perfect venue for this event, with its lively atmosphere and excellent food.

Tickets for the event are priced at just 590 THB, which includes the buffet and show. This is excellent value for a night of entertainment and delicious food at one of Hua Hin’s most popular German restaurants.

For fans of Sir Elton John, this is a must-see performance that should not be missed.

Make sure to get your tickets now to secure your spot at this exciting event at Treffpunkt Hua Hin on March 31.

For reservation please call: 092-656-2616 or 032-533-360

