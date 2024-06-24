Schedule for memorial and cremation ceremony for Lizzy Ginsel

The memorial services and cremation ceremony for Lizzy Ginsel will take place at Kassapa Monestry Temple, it has been announced.

There will be a memorial service tonight (June 24) and tomorrow (June 25).

The cremation will take place on Wednesday (June 26).

Dress code: colourful.

Full schedule:

Monday 24 June 2024 (Today)

16:00 Water pouring ceremony

19:00 Gathering at the temple

19:20 Chanting ceremony by monks

(Ceremony sponsored by the NVTHC)

19:00 Gathering at the temple

19:20 Chanting ceremony by monks

(Ceremony sponsored by WFFT)

15:00 Gathering at temple (please come in colorful clothes if you like!)

16:00 The colorful Cremation of Lizzy

If any questions call:

Edwin 0890600906

Jacqueline 0806691365

สอบถามรายละเอียดงานศพคุณลิซี่

0986985959

📍 https://maps.app.goo.gl/HdfNLJm35bq1iJPW7

