School director pulled out gun in front of students during flag ceremony

Students and teachers in a public school in Songkhla province were surprisingly shocked when the school director pulled a gun during their morning school assembly.

60-year-old Sayan Chaleephol, director of Thepa School pulled out his gun in front of hundreds of students and teachers on Thursday morning, causing panic to the children as they were screaming and running for cover. Prior to the incident, Sayan was apparently under pressure over the allegations that he was having a sexual relationship with a Matthayom 3 (3rd year high school) student at his school.

“I apologize to everyone again. I told you that I would make this more famous than what they did,” Sayan said while students were assembled for their daily flag raising ceremony. He then pushed aside his suit and raised his gun in the air.

Director of local education office Sangkorn Rakchucheun said that Sayan has been transferred to an inactive duty after the incident.

Pol Chief Col Thammarat Petchnongchum said Sayan is yet to be charged as investigation is ongoing.

“He was brought here and he handed over his gun willingly,” Thammarat, Thepha Police Station superintendent, said by phone. “He could be accused of carrying a gun, although it is correctly registered to him.”

Eyewitnesses at the scene said Sayan looked like he was planning to harm himself rather than the students.

Source: Khaosod English

