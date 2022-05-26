School for pupils with special needs to be built in Hua Hin

Work has begun to create a brand new school for children with special education needs or disabilities in Hua Hin.

The Special Children’s School is being built in order to provide new educational facilities to 48 children who attend the Special Education Centre at Anubaan Hua Hin Nongkhon school.

The school provides educational and learning support to children who are deaf, blind or who have difficulty with speech and language learning, are on the autism spectrum or who have emotional and behavioural issues.

The students currently study in a classroom which measures just 49 square meters, leaving conditions cramped, which makes learning difficult and has a negative impact in terms of the development of the children both physically and mentally, as well as emotionally.

Initially teachers at the school approached Bangkok based media platform Ejan, which is well known for its support of worthy causes, to help publicise the need for new school facilities.

Ejan then agreed to raise the 20 million for the first phase of the project.

Set to open in June 2023, the new school is located in the Black Mountain area and will be built on 3 rai of land.

Phase 1 of the project should take approximately 7 months to complete, while phase two will be to provide specialist classrooms and phase three will provide housing for the teachers.

The plans for the school include the construction of seven classrooms equipped to provide special learning support for the students.

Two of the classrooms will be specifically designed to assist children with autism, while there will also be a light and audio sensory room, an intelligence room and a room designed to aid speech training.

Other classrooms being constructed at the new school will help with physical therapy and there will also be a water therapy room and nature garden learning zone, while the new bathroom will be specifically designed to assist disabled children.

On Wednesday (May 25) a ceremony was held to mark the formal breaking of ground on the build, which has been made possible by donations a number of different organizations including Ichitan Group Public Company Limited, Sansiri Public Company Limited, Nong Nooch Tropical Garden, TKS Chemical Co., Ltd, SCG Co., Ltd, RSK ReuQ Equipment Co., Ltd, the Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin and Ejan.

The Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin will sponsor 500,000 baht for the building of the audio sensory room.

Once completed, the school will be governed by the Ministry of Education, which has purchased the land the school will be built on and will assign specialist teachers to help with the development of the children attending, as well as providing support for their families and the local community.

While donations have been received to cover some of the costs of the school, more donations are still required.

Donations can be made to:

Kasikorn Bank

Acc No. 101-8-42394-0

Name: Project to build a school for children with disabilities in Hua Hin

or

Krung Thai Bank Prachuap Khiri Khan Branch

No. 715-0-527996-5

Name Income of special educational institutes in Prachuap Khiri Khan Province

