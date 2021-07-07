School in Sam Roi Yot ordered to close for 14 days due to COVID-19 outbreak

A school in Sam Roi Yot has been ordered to close for 14 days following an outbreak of COVID-19.

Yesterday (6 July) officials ordered the closure of the municipal school 1 Ban Tan Chet Yot after having only re-opened for just one day.

Officials reported three new cases and eight close contacts had been found in Moo 1, Rai Kao sub-district, which is close to the school and child day care centre.

By Mr. Chayaphon Intarasupha, Sam Roi Yot Sheriff issued an urgent order to close the school immediately in order to prevent the cluster from spreading to the school, as well as to other schools and childcare centres in the area.

At the same time, Mr. Chayaphon coordinated the Sawang Methee Foundation rescue to spray disinfectant throughout the school and nearby areas.

The municipal school 1 Ban Tan Chet Yot will remain closed for at least the next two weeks, Mr. Chayaphon said.

While many schools in Prachuap Khiri Khan, particular in Hua Hin, remained closed, with classes taking place online, smaller schools such as nurseries and day care centres are open.

