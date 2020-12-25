Seafood safe for consumption

Fisheries Department chief Meesak Pakdeekhong on Thursday has assured consumers that seafood are safe as the coronavirus does not transmit in aquatic animals and strict sanitary measures have been implemented for fishing crews and food processing plants.

Nevertheless, Mr Meesak advised consumers to clean seafood thoroughly with protected hands and cook them well before eating. The recommended temperature is 56 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes, or shorter if the temperature is higher.

The department is also working with other government agencies to monitor the situation to prevent the spread of the disease in the fisheries sector.

Fishing crew and pier workers are screened and preventive measures are in place during food processing, the chief added.

Source: Bangkok Post

