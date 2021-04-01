The Season of Harvest Festival of Monsoon Valley

Welcome back to the Harvest Festival of Monsoon Valley Hua Hin Vineyards from the 3th-11th April 2021, with the event ‘Monsoon Harvest Festival 2021’. The atmosphere

is about to happen again. The harvest festival at Monsoon Valley Vineyard consists of

4 activities which are:

• Vineyard Tour – Explore the beautiful natural surroundings of the vineyard.

• Grape picking competition to win a special souvenir.

• Treading grapes to learn the traditional winemaking experience.

• Create your wines and find the flavour you like.

All the activities are covered with a package price of 390 baht per person only!! You can choose to join the activity on any date and time and book a package at https://bit.ly/3rXEWfp

