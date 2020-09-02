Six Chinese arrested for illegal entry

Border patrol police and soldiers have arrested six Chinese nationals for illegal entry in Mae Sot district, Tak province early Wednesday morning.

The arrests were made along the banks of the Moei river, near Ban Huay Muang in Tambon Tha Sai Luat by joint efforts of the 4th Infantry Regiment, border patrol police and volunteers from villages.

The six men were brought to the Mae Sot immigration for further legal actions.

Border patrolling and security checkpoints have been stepped up particularly at natural crossings along the Moei river due to concerns of migrants crossing illegally into Thailand following reports of new surge of Covid-19 that is currently spreading in Myanmar.

Source: Bangkok Post

