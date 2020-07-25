Six illegal Myanmar migrants rounded up

Six Myanmar nationals, who allegedly paid a Thai man 6,500 baht each to help cross the border, were arrested for entering illegally entry in Muang district, Prachuap Khiri Khan province.

Border patrols, soldiers and immigration authorities have set up several check points near the border in Tambon Ao Noi following a tip-off from the intelligence.

Authorities shortly caught the six men trying to cross the border on foot. The officers ordered them to stop for a search; however, the men tried to escape but were rounded up eventually. No one was hurt during the chase.

The migrants were promised jobs in the country by a Thai man who is supposed to pick them up at the border and transport them to their employer, unfortunately the authorities have caught them first.

Source: Bangkok Post

