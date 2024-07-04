SIX opportunities to climb one of Prachuap’s most spectacular viewpoints this July

Khao Lom Muak, known for its stunning 360-degree views of Ao Manao and the surrounding area, will be open for climbers on six days this July.

Located within the Wing 5 Military Base, the peak is accessible to the public during long holiday weekends.

The dates open for climbing are:

July 20, 21, 22 (Sat, Sun, Mon)

July 27, 28, 29 (Sat, Sun, Mon)

The viewpoint is located approximately 98km from central Hua Hin and takes around 1.5 hours to drive there by car.

Khao Lom Muak offers an adventurous challenge for those eager to test their climbing skills. Standing 902 feet above sea level, the peak is a popular destination for both tourists and locals. Climbers are only allowed during long holiday periods of three consecutive days or more.

Military personnel from Wing 5 will facilitate the registration of climbers at the base of the mountain from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM.

Latecomers will not be permitted to climb. Registration requires a national ID card or driver’s license, and must be completed on-site. There is no advance booking.

At the summit, climbers can enjoy a panoramic view and take memorable photos. The view includes clear sights of Ao Noi, Ao Prachuap, Ao Manao, and Ao Khlong Wan.

The climb is open to all tourists, both Thai and foreign, capable of making the ascent. The fee is 40 THB per person. Climbing begins at 5:45 AM, and is not permitted after 10:00 AM due to the heat and lack of shade, which can cause heatstroke. Climbers must descend by 12:00 PM for safety reasons.

Recommendations for those planning to climb Khao Lom Muak include getting adequate rest beforehand, being physically and mentally prepared, wearing gloves, and using only sneakers. The climb involves 496 steps, encounters with groups of southern dusky leaf monkeys, and the use of ropes to navigate a slope of 45-90 degrees. The climb takes approximately two hours.

📍 Google Maps location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/VvGBEs53DXU1iP7U6

