Skål International Hua Hin applauds the return of the Hua Hin – Cha Am Golf Festival August 1st – September 30th 2022

One of Thailand’s leading golf events, the Hua Hin – Cha Am Golf Festival will return this summer from August 1st to September 30th.

“The Hua Hin – Cha Am Golf Festival has been an annual tradition for many years and attracts golfers from Bangkok and all over Thailand, as well as appealing to international visitors mainly from neighbouring ASEAN countries and Australia in particular,” said Stacey Walton, President of SKÅL International Hua Hin & Cha Am and keen golfer.

Offering attractive green fees and tournament packages, the golf festival will be held across six of the leading golf clubs in Hua Hin and Cha Am, notably: Lake View Resort & Golf Club; Majestic Creek Golf Club & Resort; Palm Hills Golf Club & Residence; Royal Hua Hin Golf Club; Seapine Golf Course and Springfield Royal Country Club.

Tournaments will be held over 5 weekends in August and September, notably: August 7th, August 21st, August 27th, September 4th and September 11th .

SKÅL International Hua Hin & Cha Am is a support of the event, as well as members: Surf & Sand Resort [Mr. Sam Sherriff, Managing Director] and Saga Tailor [Mr. Ashu Sharma, Managing Director].

“This is a fantastic opportunity to promote golf that is available here in Thailand’s renowned “Royal Resort,” added Stacey Walton.

“Many of our SKÅL members are keen golfers and as such we warmly welcome the return of this event which we’re confident will help us to rebuild tourism here in Hua Hin after the pandemic.”

SKÅL Hua Hin & Cha Am is a chapter of the global travel and tourism organization SKÅL International – the world’s largest international association uniting all branches of the travel and tourism industry. It currently has 12,500 members worldwide with clubs operating throughout Thailand in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Hua Hin, Phuket, Krabi and Samui. www.skal.org

