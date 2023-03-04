Slow loris returned to Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park

A slow loris has been to the forest in Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park after it was seen in a residential area having presumably gone in search of food.

The animal was reduced after local village headman Mr. Weerawat Rai-reung spotted the animal in one of his banana trees.

After coordinating with staff from Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park the animal was caught and released back into the wild.

Mr. Weerawat said he was getting ready to go to work on Wednesday morning when he heard strange noises coming from outside his house.

Initially, he thought it was a squirrel because he often sees them around his property, but after a closer look, he realized it was a slow loris.

Staff from the national park used a ladder and basket to bring the animal down from the tree. They then put it inside a fertilizer bag before taking it back to the national park where it was released into the wild.

Slow loris is a rare and protected wild animal under the Wildlife Reservation and Protection Act, B.E. 2535. It is illegal to buy, sell, exchange, donate, transfer, or display it for sale. Anyone who violates the law may face imprisonment for up to 4 years or a fine of 40,000 baht, or both.

Mr. Chajar Yooying, the head of the Khao Sam Roi Yot National Park, said that they would continue to work on raising awareness among local residents about protecting and conserving wildlife in the area.

All images: ข่าวสามร้อยยอด

