May 17, 2019 – Market Village Shopping Centre Hua Hin Mr. Chatree Bunnak, Deputy Director General of the Department of Agricultural Extension presided over the opening ceremony of Smart Product by Farm @ Home, introducing outstanding products from community enterprises and group of farmers from 8 provinces in the western region to provide agricultural products to farmers and consumers.

The Prachuab Kirikhan Housewife and Agriculture Group hosted the event whilst Mr. Amornthep Uammeepian, General Manager of Market Village Shopping Centre Hua Hin welcomed the honoured guests. The event was divided into 3 zones, including zones selling agricultural products, ready-to-eat food zone and plants and trees zone which are eco-friendly products harvested locally. These products were carefully selected and free from harmful fertilizers and chemicals. The community enterprises and farmers groups chose the displayed products based upon their profound knowledge and experience in agriculture.

It has been known these productions are of high quality and distinctive to their own uniqueness from each region. In addition, the Department of Agricultural Extension and other government agencies have supported the development of the production and modernizing their methods in growing agricultural products.

A variety of fruit products were on display including grapefruit, coconut, banana and mango which are all non-toxic agricultural products and has met GAP standards. As for processed agricultural products, they brought in processed seafood, processed fruits, processed dried food and Thai desserts. The organizer also advised the operators to avoid using plastic bags, and use recycled bags instead.

