So/ Scary Halloween Weekend at So Sofitel Hua Hin

On Saturday 29 October 2022

Have a scream of a time this Halloween at SO Sofitel Hua Hin.

Face your own fears at the Wibit Challenge: Halloween Edition from 4 pm – 6 pm, where you can crawl, stomp, and scare your way over 47 M of inflatable obstacles in the Signature Pool. Come dressed in your spookiest Halloween costume and stand the chance to win prizes for Best Dressed and Best Performance. What’s more? Spooky face painting is available from 4 pm onwards.

Continue with the SO/ Scary Halloween party from 8:30 pm – 11:30 pm at HI-SO. A DJ will get the night going, fuelled by Halloween cocktails starting from THB 290++ per glass. Dress code: Trick or Treat.

Kids should not miss frightfully fun activities at Kids Tent where kids can play “Halloween I Spy” and create their own “Pumpkin Treat Box” at 10 am. And get dressed in Halloween costumes gather at 8:30 pm, HI-SO to go trick-or-treating around the hotel under guided supervision.

The festivities carry on with Halloween cocktails also available on Sunday 30 October 2022 at HI-SO.

For registration, please visit https://bit.ly/3qSXNsX

SO Sofitel Hua Hin

115 Moo 7, Bangkao, Cha-Am, Phetchaburi 76120 Thailand

Call 032-709-555 or email h9649@sofitel.com

comments