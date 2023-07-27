Soi dog from Hua Hin Railway Station finds new home after story goes viral online

A heartwarming story about a stray dog in Hua Hin named Chao Long has captured the attention and affection of netizens in Thailand after it went viral on social media earlier this month.

The story revolves around the Hua Hin Railway Police, who had been caring for the dog, and the uncertain fate that awaited Chao Long when the railway police station was slated for closure.

Chao Long had been living around the Hua Hin Railway Station, where officers from the Hua Hin Railway Police had taken him under their wing. He had become an inseparable part of the station’s community, endearing himself to the staff and passengers alike.

However, concerns arose when the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) announced the dissolution of the Railway Police Division several weeks ago. This decision was in line with the Royal Thai Police (RTP) Act, but it meant that there would be no officers left to take care of Chao Long.

On July 22nd, the Hua Hin Railway Police’s Facebook page posted a series of pictures that touched the hearts of thousands.

The post, which revealed Chao Long’s uncertain future, quickly went viral on Thai social media, garnering over 8,200 reactions, 500 comments, and 1,200 shares.

People were touched by Chao Long’s story and were concerned about his future.

However, amidst the outpouring of love and support, good news emerged.

It was revealed that Chao Long had found a new home in Satun, thanks to the kindness of a volunteer who had been moved by the touching tale of the loyal dog.

Chao Long was now safe and sound in his new environment, where he had ample space to roam freely and even enjoyed a delicious grilled chicken on his first day in Satun.

The volunteer who adopted Chao Long expressed his joy at being able to provide a loving home for the beloved dog of Hua Hin railway police station. Chao Long had been living at the station since 2015, making it his home.

The news of the station’s impending closure had caused concern among many, as they worried about what would happen to their four-legged friend. However, thanks to the compassion and care of this kind-hearted individual, Chao Long’s future was secured, and he now had a forever home to call his own.

comments