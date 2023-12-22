Some progress but hurdles remain for upgrade of Hua Hin Airport

Hua Hin’s long journey towards a fully functioning, modern airport has reached yet another juncture with the latest updates on its ongoing upgrades.

A meeting hosted by the Hua Hin Cha-am Tourism Business Association, held on December 21, 2023, at the Hua Hin Grand Hotel, sought to discuss guidelines aimed at developing a sustainable tourism strategy for Hua Hin for both domestic and international tourists in 2024.

As part of this discussion, updates were provided which helped to shed light on the drawn out upgrade to the airport.

Key figures in attendance included Mrs. Wassana Srikanchana, President of the Hua Hin Cha-am Tourism Business Association, Mr. Ratthaphon Charoenphon, Director of Hua Hin Airport Authority, Mr. Surat Narongrit, President of the Prachuap Provincial Chamber of Commerce, and Pol.Col. Kampanart Na Wichai, the new Superintendent of Hua Hin Police Station.

Mr. Ratthaphon provided an update on the latest phase of improvements at Hua Hin Airport.

The project, which includes route enhancements and a runway extension, has seen an investment of 240 million baht, with the initial phase of upgrades now reportedly 98% complete and which are set to be finished in early 2024.

While these developments hint at progress and could result in more domestic routes being available from Hua Hin next year, the timeline for full operational readiness of the airport remains tentative.

The long-standing issue of the airport’s inability to accommodate larger aircraft such as the A320, which seats up to 180 passengers, remains a significant hurdle.

Plans to revamp the tunnel entry site, which requires expansion of the tunnel entering Hua Hin, a critical factor in this limitation, are underway with an additional 300 million baht allocated to the project.

In pursuit of the airport being ready to receive regular international flights in order to establish itself as a travel hub in the ASEAN region, comprehensive modifications are still required.

These include a major expansion of the airport passenger terminal and an increase in the capacity of the apron, the area of the airport where aircraft park, are unloaded or loaded, refuelled, boarded, or maintained, from three to five aircraft are required.

While airline services to Kuala Lumpur and other ASEAN destinations, as well as to Kunming in China, may be introduced in 2024, these hinge on the airport successfully obtaining the required licenses, as well as a new radar system.

Meanwhile, in addition to the update on the progress of the airport, Mr. Surat Narongrit highlighted efforts to open the Singkhon checkpoint, a strategic gateway to Myeik in Myanmar, aiming to bolster regional connectivity.

In addition, Pol.Col. Kampanart Na Wichai, who was recently appointed Hua Hin’s new police chief, expressed his commitment in his new role, emphasizing the police force’s dedication to ensuring safety for tourists.

The unfolding story of Hua Hin Airport’s upgrade, with its mix of hopeful advancements and a legacy of frustrations, reflects the complex journey of transforming an antiquated facility into a modern international hub.

