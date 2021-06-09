Some schools in Hua Hin postpone reopening to July 1

Several schools in Hua Hin have announced they will not be reopening until July 1.

Schools in Hua Hin had been due to start the new term on June 14, in accordance with plans announced by Thailand’s Education Ministry.

However, late on Wednesday (June 10), a number of schools including Somtawin, Sathukan Wittaya School and Darun Suksa School started informing parents that they would now not be opening until July 1.

Classes instead will continue to be held online, parents were told.

Hua Hin Today understands that the request to postpone the start of the new term to July 1 came from the governing body which oversees private schools in the area.

The postponement of the new term is based on three factors:

Infections continuing to be discovered in Hua Hin

Parents being concerned about sending their children to school due to the continued spread of the virus

Teachers in private schools in Hua Hin District not yet being vaccinated

An official announcement regarding the postponement of the new term is expected imminently.

