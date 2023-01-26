Some train services between Hua Hin and Bangkok rerouted to new Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal

Passengers are advised that some train services between Hua Hin and Bangkok have been rerouted to the new Krung Thep Apiwat Central Terminal.

According to the State Railway of Thailand (SRT), the change affects all Rapid, Express and Special Express trains between Hua Hin and Bangkok.

All Ordinary, Tourist and Freight trains will continue to arrive and depart Bangkok Railway Station (Hua Lumphong Station) until further notice.

The new Krung Thep Apiwat Central Terminal is located near the famous Chatuchak Weekend Market. It is close to both the BTS Skytrain and MRT subway networks making for convenient travel around Bangkok, and to the Bangkok Bus Terminal (Chatuchak).

In addition, the SRT has confirmed that a new shuttle bus service will operate between Krung Thep Apiwat and Hua Lumphong stations from 4am to 11pm every day with the buses departing either station 30 minutes apart.

At the Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal, outgoing trains bound for the South (which includes Hua Hin) will depart from platforms 7 and 8, and incoming trains will arrive on platforms 11 and 12.

Outgoing trains bound for the North and Northeast will depart from platforms 1 and 2 and incoming trains will arrive on platforms 5 and 6.

The opening of the new Krung Thep Apiwat Central Terminal comes at a time when Thailand is embarking on a major upgrade of its rail network.

Hua Hin forms part of the Southern Line, which is currently being upgraded from a single track to a dual track train line.

The new line will enable people to travel by train between Hua Hin and Bangkok in approximately 2.5 hours instead of 6 or 7 hours as it can sometimes take currently.

Meanwhile, for anyone traveling by train to or from Hua Hin, the State Railway of Thailand has an online version of its Train Tracking System.

The online system provides real time information about trains and tells you if the train is running on time or if it has been delayed and by how long. It also tells you the estimated time a train will arrive at a particular station.

The train tracking system is available online at https://ttsview.railway.co.th/ or to download as an app on Google Play Store and the App Store.

To download it, it is possible to scan the QR Code below or simply search “Train Tracking System”.

The train tracking system is available in three different languages: Thai, Chinese and English.

Paul Laffisse contributed to this story

