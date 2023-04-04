Songkran events and activities: Tourism officials prep for an action packed April in Hua Hin and Prachuap Khiri Khan

Tourism officials in Prachuap Khiri Khan are gearing up for what is set to be a busy month in April.

With the big holiday break approaching, the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Prachuap Khiri Khan office is encouraging families and tourists to visit and enjoy the beach.

According to Mr Archawan Kongkanat, Director of Tourism of Thailand (TAT), Prachuap Khiri Khan Office, the organization has prepared a tourism events schedule for the whole month of April.

This schedule includes many exciting events such as the Songkran festival, which is a time to pay respects to sacred things during Thai New Year, as well as other activities that tourists can enjoy when visiting the province.

The highlights of the festival include the Hua Hin municipality Songkran festival on April 12-13 at Hua Hin Beach, a Songkran event on April 12 at Dechanuchit Road in Hua Hin (Soi 57), the Samroiyod Songkran Festival Day 2023 on April 12-15 at Long Lay Market, Sam Roi Yod Beach, the Pranburi Paknam Lai Paknam Songkran festival with seafood on April 13-23 at Paknam Pran District, and the Baan Grood Feel Good Songkran festival on April 14-15 at Baan Krut Beach, Bangsaphan District.

With a variety of festivals, ceremonies, and events, the TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan is working to make sure that tourists and locals alike can enjoy an unforgettable experience during the big semester break in April.

In addition to the Songkran events, Prachuap Khiri Khan is also hosting several other exciting events in April.

On April 4th, tourists can witness “The Midnight Procession of the Holy Buddha’s Relic” at the Grandfather Holy Relic Temple in Mueang District.

The event attracts many Buddhist devotees who come to pay their respects to the holy relic. Moreover, visitors can also enjoy the Hua Hin Food Carnival 2023 until April 16 at the Market Village Hua Hin, featuring various delicious local cuisines. The Red Cross and local product fair are also ongoing until April 9th on the plot of land behind BluPort.

On April 23rd, tourists can watch the 12-rowing boat race at the Tha Lad Kradang Pier, Pran Buri, which is a thrilling event that showcases the skill and teamwork of the local fishermen.

All of these events add to the excitement of the April holiday season in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

Moreover, tourists can also look forward to the stunning decorations that will be put up at the municipal offices in Hua Hin.

The decorations, which will include hundreds of lights, will be situated in the middle of Damnoen Kasem Road, creating a beautiful and illuminated atmosphere at night. This is perfect for tourists who wish to take memorable photos and check in on social media. The colorful and vibrant lights are set to add to the festive atmosphere of the city, making it a must-see destination for tourists visiting Prachuap Khiri Khan in April.

Finally, it has been revealed that during January-February 2023, 2,077,426 tourists visited Prachuap Khiri Khan Province. The average occupancy rate was 77.52%, with a revenue of 7,404.95 million baht.

