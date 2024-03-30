Songkran Seafood BBQ and Thai cuisine buffet at Baan Dum Oceanfront Seafood Restaurant

Dive into the ultimate Songkran celebration with our fun, yummy, and tasty seafood and Thai cuisine dinner buffet at Baan Dum Oceanfront Seafood Restaurant!

Get ready to tantalize your taste buds with an array of mouthwatering dishes, from classic Pad Thai to irresistible seafood barbeque. Indulge in succulent white prawns, flavorful mussels, and more, prepared in various delectable styles. Don’t forget to save room for our delightful dessert spread featuring traditional Thai sweets and decadent treats.

Plus, enjoy a special 10% early bird discount for reservations made before April 5th, 2024. And as the night unfolds, be enchanted by our mesmerizing fire dance show, adding an extra touch of excitement to your dining experience.

Join us on April 13th and 14th, 2024, for an unforgettable culinary adventure filled with fun, flavor, and festivities. Secure your table now and make this Songkran one to remember!

Date : 13th – 14th April 2024

Location : Baan Dum Oceanfront Seafood Restaurant

Time : 6:00 pm – 10:00 pm.

Price ( Exclude drinks )

: Adult THB 1,500 net

Children THB 750 net ( age 6 – 11 years old )

** Receive an additional 10% discount for reservations made before April 5th, 2024.

For reservation please contact 032 520 77 or email resort.huahin@movenpick.com

