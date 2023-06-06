Special room rates available for participants of the 21 Run at Fort Dhanarajata Army Camp

In anticipation of the upcoming 21 Run at the Fort Dhanarajata Army Camp in Pranburi, several hotels have announced special room rates exclusively for participants of the event.

The Holiday Inn Resort Vana Nava Hua Hin and Resort De Paskani are offering 15% discount on room rates, while the Seapine Recreation Centre has a special rate of 1,200 THB per night for the runners.

These accommodations aim to provide a comfortable and convenient stay for participants during the event, allowing them to fully enjoy the exciting and scenic surroundings.

To take advantage of these special room rates, participants must present proof of event registration upon check-in. It’s a fantastic opportunity for runners to experience luxurious and affordable accommodation while participating in the 21 Run.

The inaugural 21 Run is scheduled to take place on the weekend of July 29-30, 2023, at the Fort Dhanarajata Army Camp in Pranburi.

The event kicks off on July 29, where registered participants can collect their race shirts and bibs. The race itself will commence on July 30.

The 21 Run offers runners a unique opportunity to explore the usually unseen areas of the Fort Dhanarajata Army Camp.

The course will guide participants along paved routes within the camp’s stunning and scenic setting, showcasing breathtaking views of the surrounding area. Runners will be able to immerse themselves in the natural beauty while testing their limits.

With three distances available, including a 21 km Half Marathon, a 10 km Mini Marathon, and a 5 km Fun Run, the 21 Run caters to participants of all abilities and fitness levels. The Half Marathon will kick off at 05:21 am, followed by the Mini Marathon at 05:51 am, and the Fun Run at 06:11 am.

Nich Event, the organizer of the 21 Run, has partnered with a number of sponsors such as L’or Essenso, Singha, Nok Air, Pocari Sweat, Jetts Fitness, Hua Hin Today, Thai Run, Armyland, Infantry Center, and Army Reserve Center to make this event possible. Their support ensures that participants can enjoy a well-organized and memorable experience.

To register for the 21 Run or to gather more information about the event, interested individuals can visit the official website at https://race.thai.run/21run or find the event page on Facebook by searching for “21RunHalfMarathon.”

The website provides a comprehensive overview of the event, including registration details, course information, and contact information for any inquiries.

The 21 Run at Fort Dhanarajata Army Camp promises to be an enjoyable and one-of-a-kind experience for all participants.

From the captivating scenery to the range of distances available, runners are in for a memorable event.

Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this exciting race and take advantage of the special room rates to ensure a comfortable stay during the event.

Lace up your running shoes, register, and get ready to embark on a remarkable journey through the scenic beauty of Pranburi.

Register here: https://race.thai.run/21run

