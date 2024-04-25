Sports Commission delegation visits The Legend Arena in Hua Hin to discuss sports development

On April 24, 2024, “View Yaowapha” greeted the President of the Sports Commission, General Surachet Chaiwong, and other delegates during their visit to The Legend Arena, a multifaceted training facility located within Bluport Hua Hin.

General Chaiwong, who leads the Senate Sports Commission, was joined by General Thongchai Sarasuk, head of the Subcommittee for Monitoring, Proposing, and Accelerating National Reform and Strategy Implementation in Sports. Their mission was to exchange ideas and gather information on the management of this premier taekwondo training institution.

The host, View Yaowapha Buraphonchai , President of the Thai Olympic Athletes Association, and former Olympic bronze medalist in taekwondo at the 2004 Athens Olympics, shared insights into the operation of the center.

As director of The Legend Arena, she emphasized its role in offering diverse training programs, including taekwondo, Muay Thai, jiu-jitsu, yoga, gymnastics, tennis, cover-dance, and ping pong. The facility aims to serve as an exercise venue for individuals of all genders and ages.

The visit primarily focused on understanding taekwondo education in Thailand, ahead of a planned study tour to South Korea to explore advancements in the sport. Discussions also covered challenges within the sports sector in Thailand.

During the delegation’s visit, Yaowapha highlighted four major challenges facing Thai sports today. These include enhancing motivation among the youth to engage in sports for joy rather than merely competition, securing health benefits and incentives for athletes and former athletes, advocating for tax incentives for private sector sports activities that contribute to societal benefits, and developing sports curricula that qualify for physical education credits in registered sports institutions.

In an effort to promote sports participation, The Legend Arena currently offers a “1 Day Gym Pass” program, allowing individuals of all genders and ages to access its facilities for free for a day, with registration available through their website: https://www.thelegendarena.co.th/

