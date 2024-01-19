Stamford International University holds “Thank You Press Party 2024”

Stamford International University hosted its annual “Thank You Press Party 2024” at the Centara Grand Resort & Villas in Hua Hin.

The event, held on the evening of January 18, 2024, celebrated the support of the media in disseminating the university’s news and achievements throughout the past year.

Dr. Apitep Saekow, the Acting President of Stamford International University, led the evening’s festivities. He was joined by Mr. Cell Dillon, the Campus Director of Stamford University Hua Hin-Cha Am, Ms. Benjamas Uamsa-Ard, the Director of Student Affairs and Corporate Relations of the same campus, along with other faculty members. The event symbolized the university’s appreciation towards the media for their consistent role in promoting the university’s initiatives and successes.

“I would like to thank all members of the press. We meet once a year, and throughout the year 2023, our university has produced 1,230 graduates in various professional fields,” Dr. Saekow stated. He highlighted the achievements of the university’s alumni, particularly mentioning Miss Antonia Posiu, who earned international recognition as the first runner-up in Miss Universe 2023.

Looking ahead, Dr. Saekow shared Stamford University’s ambitious plans for 2024. These include enhancing the quality of education and aligning academic standards with international universities. The university is collaborating with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and Innovation (MHESRI) to revolutionize teaching methods through new technologies and innovations. This initiative aims to bolster the university’s research output and contribute to creating skilled personnel across various academic fields.

Furthermore, Dr. Saekow emphasized the university’s commitment to local community development. He mentioned ongoing support for projects in the Phetchaburi and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces at various administrative levels. This support underscores the university’s dedication to fostering progress in its local communities.

comments