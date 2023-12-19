Stamford International University Honors 1,200+ Graduates from 41 Countries at 24th Commencement

Stamford International University’s 24th Commencement Ceremony: Celebrating more than 1,200 graduates from 41 countries to start their path on becoming educated Global Citizens

On Sunday, December 17, 2023, Stamford International University will host its 24th Commencement Ceremony at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi Province. The event will award degrees, including Doctorates, Master’s, and Bachelor’s, to a total of 1,231 graduates from 41 countries.

Stamford International University is truly honoured to welcome the Ambassadors and representatives from over 15 countries as special guests during the ceremony.

One of the missions of Stamford International University is to develop advanced modern and digital-era education programs, pushing students towards becoming graduates with contemporary knowledge and skills for successful international careers.

The graduates of the year 2023 come from various countries, totaling 41, promoting the creation of an international network and encouraging graduates to evolve into very capable Global Citizens with great potential. Hua Hin/Cha-Am Campus had 234 graduates this year, by having outstanding graduates such as Mr. Jamnong Bootsong, General Manager of Veranda Resor and Villa Hua Hin/Cha-Am and Hotel Verso Hua Hin a Veranda Collection graduated from a Master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA) program with first-class honors and Miss Narumol Chay-arun, Managing Director of U.T.2014 Co.,Ltd. graduated from a Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) program with the first-class honors as well.

Anntonia Porsild (1st Runner-up Miss Universe 2023 in El Salvador and Miss Universe Thailand 2023) received the Distinguished Alumni Award from Stamford International University at its 24th graduation ceremony on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at Impact Arena, Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi. She also served as the representative alumni speaker during the ceremony.

On presenting this award, Stamford International University extends our heartfelt congratulations to Anntonia Porsild for her dedicated efforts in building a positive reputation for the university and her country, both on the national and global stages. We acknowledge her commitment and are pleased to note her readiness to initiate social assistance projects in various dimensions within Thailand, both now and in the future.

Anntonia Porsild’s educational background includes the successful completion of her undergraduate studies in the academic year 2022. She earned a Bachelor’s degree in Communication Arts, majoring in Advertising and Public Relations (International Program), from the Faculty of Communication Arts at Stamford International University.

And from Hua Hin/Cha-Am Campus, Mr. Thaweesin Pattanapiras, Chairman of the Prachuap Kirikhan Provincial Administrative Organization Council, he earned a Master’s degree in Public Administration (MPA) in the academic year 2012, because of his successful career and has been doing great development projects and CSR activities to the communities and supporting the University since then so he was selected to be the Outstanding Alumni of this year as well.

