Stamford International University is Moving Forward Towards the World Class University by Producing Graduates Worldwide

Stamford International University (STIU) organized the 23rd Commencement Ceremony for the Academic Year 2022 on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at IMPACT Arena Mungthong Thani.

Acting President of Stamford, Dr. Apitep Saekow said that this Academic Year 2022, the total number of the graduates from both the undergraduate programs and the graduate program is 1,360 from 46 countries. The culturally diverse batch of graduates represents the attainment of the University Mission “Internationality.”

In September 2022, STIU has received a praise from the follow-up team supervised by Dr.Patcharinruja Juntaronanont, the consultant to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and innovation. The team presented that STIU is one of the top higher educational institutions that has a high number of international students with multi cultural environment on campus recognized as a truly international education in Thailand.

To celebrate the aforementioned achievement, Stamford International University has sent out Commencement invitation letter to ambassadors of various counties to participant and congratulate the graduates from their countries. In addition, the ambassadors will meet with Stamford management team to discuss about the development of the educational quality and curricula producing Global graduates to serve the needs of both local and international communities in the future.

At the ceremony, STIU also presented “Distinguished Alumni Awards” to alumni from different industries such as from Bangkok Campus: Mr. Varapote Chensavasdijai (International Affairs) and Mr. Akares Suktalordcheep (Business) and, from Hua Hin/Cha-Am Campus: Dr. Polpat Euswas (Cardiologist of Hua Hin Hospital, MBA Alumnus).

The purpose of the presentation of the awards is to inspire all new graduates to move forward for greater success in their career and life.

In the Academic Year 2022, Anntonia Porsild (Ann), Miss Supranational Thailand 2019 and in the same year, she won the international beauty pageant, Miss Supranational 2019 competed with contestants from 77 countries, Ann also graduated from STIU with a Bachelor Degree in Communication Arts.

1. List of countries represented by Stamford graduates

No. Nationality No. Nationality 1 Thailand 24 Netherlands 2 China 25 Taiwan 3 Vietnam 26 Cameroon 4 Nepal 27 United Kingdom 5 Russia 28 Congo (DR) 6 Myanmar 29 Malaysia 7 India 30 Ethiopia 8 Cambodia 31 Switzerland 9 Bangladesh 32 Luxembourg 10 Bhutan 33 Lesotho 11 United States of America 34 Pakistan 12 Nigeria 35 Uzbekistan 13 Namibia 36 Honduras 14 Indonesia 37 Egypt 15 Korea 38 Poland 16 Zimbabwe 39 Turkey 17 Philippines 40 Laos 18 France 41 Madagascar 19 South Africa 42 Singapore 20 Denmark 43 Jordan 21 Japan 44 Morocco 22 Maldives 45 Canada 23 Germany 46 Malawi

