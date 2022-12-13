Stamford International University is Moving Forward Towards the World Class University by Producing Graduates Worldwide

Stamford International University (STIU) organized the 23rd Commencement Ceremony for the Academic Year 2022 on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at IMPACT Arena Mungthong Thani.

Acting President of Stamford, Dr. Apitep Saekow said that this Academic Year 2022, the total number of the graduates from both the undergraduate programs and the graduate program is 1,360 from 46 countries. The culturally diverse batch of graduates represents the attainment of the University Mission “Internationality.”

In September 2022, STIU has received a praise from the follow-up team supervised by Dr.Patcharinruja Juntaronanont, the consultant to the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research, and innovation. The team presented that STIU is one of the top higher educational  institutions that has a high number of international students with multi cultural environment on campus recognized as a truly international education in Thailand.

To celebrate the aforementioned achievement, Stamford International University has sent out Commencement invitation letter to ambassadors of various counties to participant and congratulate the graduates from their countries. In addition, the ambassadors will meet with Stamford management team to discuss about the development of the educational quality and curricula producing Global graduates to serve the needs of both local and international communities in the future.

At the ceremony, STIU also presented “Distinguished Alumni Awards” to alumni from different industries such as from Bangkok Campus: Mr. Varapote Chensavasdijai (International Affairs) and Mr. Akares Suktalordcheep (Business) and, from Hua Hin/Cha-Am Campus: Dr. Polpat Euswas (Cardiologist of Hua Hin Hospital, MBA Alumnus).

The purpose of the presentation of the awards is to inspire all new graduates to move forward for greater success in their career and life.

In the Academic Year 2022, Anntonia Porsild (Ann), Miss Supranational Thailand 2019 and in the same year, she won the international beauty pageant, Miss Supranational 2019 competed with contestants from 77 countries, Ann also graduated from STIU with a Bachelor Degree in Communication Arts.

—————————–

1. List of countries represented by Stamford graduates

No.

Nationality

No.

Nationality

1

Thailand

24

Netherlands

2

China

25

Taiwan

3

Vietnam

26

Cameroon

4

Nepal

27

United Kingdom

5

Russia

28

Congo (DR)

6

Myanmar

29

Malaysia

7

India

30

Ethiopia

8

Cambodia

31

Switzerland

9

Bangladesh

32

Luxembourg

10

Bhutan

33

Lesotho

11

United States of America

34

Pakistan

12

Nigeria

35

Uzbekistan

13

Namibia

36

Honduras

14

Indonesia

37

Egypt

15

Korea

38

Poland

16

Zimbabwe

39

Turkey

17

Philippines

40

Laos

18

France

41

Madagascar

19

South Africa

42

Singapore

20

Denmark

43

Jordan

21

Japan

44

Morocco

22

Maldives

45

Canada

23

Germany

46

Malawi

