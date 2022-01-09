Stamford University ‘Unleash your Potential Project’

Stamford International University, Hua Hin-Chaam campus, welcomed Mr. Nopporn Wutthikul, Mayor of Hua Hin, to preside over the certificate ceremony of the 5th ‘Unleash your Potential Project’ at the site. The ceremony was attended by Napawan Chanduan, Assistant to the Rector for Government Governance and Relations, Sel Dilon, the Executive Director, and Assistant Professor Dr. Bampen Maitreesophon, Dean of the Faculty of Public Administration and Social Studies.

The ‘Unleash Your Potential Project’ is a project to develop teaching management skills for teachers in primary and lower secondary levels, as well as to improve student quality and create a learning environment inside the school. To date, the project has been enacted for 5 consecutive years with teachers participating in it from 3 provinces, namely Prachuap Khiri Khan, Phetchaburi, and Ratchaburi.

Teachers who have taken part in the program have gone through a variety of training courses including: The project to improve English teaching skills. The Think Factory project to transform the way teaching materials are used. And the creation of teaching methodology including research-based teaching development using ‘active learning’ using the PhET program to create teaching materials, using Jeopardy Games, etc. The results of the satisfaction assessment of students who attended the training showed that overall they had better results every year.

The Mayor of Hua Hin and Mr. Sel Dilon, jointly distributed 57 certificates. There were nine schools in the Hua Hin Municipality that received the certificates, namely: Ban Hua Hin Municipal School, Ban Khao Tao Municipal School, Ban Bo Fai Municipal School, Ban Samor Phong Municipal School, Ban Khao Phithak Municipal School, Ban Nong Kae Municipal School, Municipal School Baan Takiab, Baan Samor Phong Child Development Centre, and Baan Takiab Child Development Centre.

