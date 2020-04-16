‘State of Emergency’ restrictions could be lifted by end of April

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha had announced that he and his administration are considering easing the restrictions by end of April if the situation improves, although he has been briefed by health agencies what measures to take if the number of infection rises.

By law, the prime minister has the power to extend the current restrictions of up to 90 days if it needed to be. Nevertheless, he will review the general situation of the Covid-19 crisis during the last week of April and see if restrictions can be lifted in some areas.

PM Chan-o-cha also pointed out that the CCSA (Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration) will consider all factors before making any decision.” Thus, the government is giving equal attention to all who’ve been affected including farmers and those who lost their jobs due to the current crisis.

Meanwhile, the provincial government of Chon Buri plans to reopen some businesses by 1st of May if the situation continues to improve.

All schools will still remain closed until June 30.

