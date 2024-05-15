State Railway of Thailand rolls out ‘SRT Royal Blossom’ train with Hua Hin in its itinerary

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is set to launch the ‘SRT Royal Blossom,’ a newly refurbished luxurious train, with Hua Hin earmarked as one of its destinations.

The SRT says the service will help to boost domestic tourism, offer a unique travel experience and connect passengers with some of Thailand’s most beloved locales.

The ‘SRT Royal Blossom’ emerges from the SRT’s refurbishment of second-hand trains, originally acquired from the Hokkaido Railway Company (JR Hokkaido) in Japan.

These 10 Hamanasu air-conditioned passenger cars, named after the Japanese rose symbolizing Hokkaido Island, were built in 1988 and served until 2016. Despite their age, the cars arrived in Thailand in excellent condition, albeit they remained unused until a revitalization plan was set into motion in 2020 under the direction of Mr. Nirut Maneephan, the Governor of SRT.

With the aim of turning the carriages into tourist trains, the SRT embarked on transforming the first set of five Hamanasu cars into the ‘SRT Royal Blossom.’

The redesign focused on creating a train travel experience unlike any other in Thailand, blending aesthetics, comfort, and entertainment. The train offers passengers onboard entertainment, a café room, and an interior predominantly crafted by Thai artisans, showcasing Thailand’s rich craftsmanship tradition.

This effort not only revitalized the fleet but also set a new benchmark for tourist trains in Thailand, which previously lacked such specialized amenities.

Scheduled to commence services in the middle of this year, the ‘SRT Royal Blossom’ will cater to both leisure and business travelers. It plans to operate on short routes suitable for day trips or returns within the same day, covering popular destinations such as Kanchanaburi, Hua Hin, Chachoengsao, and the Pasak Jolasid Dam. The train will also be available for charter, catering to corporate groups, and will run during major festivals, promising an affordable yet enriching travel experience for all.

The train’s name, ‘SRT Royal Blossom,’ symbolizes the blossoming era of Thai railways under King Rama X’s reign, represented by the Ratchaphruek flower, Thailand’s national flower and a symbol of the monarchy. The train’s logo and design elements, including its cherry red and gold exterior, reflect the elegance and cultural heritage of Thailand, aiming to offer a journey that is as visually stunning as it is comfortable.

The refurbishment has been comprehensive, encompassing both aesthetics and functionality. The interior renovations include new velvet upholstered seats, LED lighting, and cedar wood accents, known for their beauty and durability. The design prioritizes passenger comfort and scenic views, featuring wide windows framed in gold, air purification systems, and modernized restrooms akin to those found on airplanes.

Technically, the train has seen significant upgrades, with improvements made to the braking system, while the carriage and wheel axle width was adjusted from the original 1.067 meters to 1 meter to align with Thai railway standards.

The air conditioning system was upgraded, and the electrical system now uses engines from a Power Car to generate electricity, reducing noise and air pollution.

Electrical plugs were converted from 110 volts, as used in Japan, to 220 volts, including the installation of standard plugs and USB ports for convenience. The toilet system was upgraded to an airplane-like vacuum system, the water storage tanks were enlarged, and the sewage pumping system was modified to be compatible with other passenger cars.

Each of the five passenger cars has been thoughtfully designed to cater to diverse needs.

Car 1 features a Group Car that has been transformed into four private compartments, each spacious enough to accommodate groups of four to six people. These compartments offer panoramic views through wide-angle windows, automatic sensor doors for ease of access, and wide corridors that are wheelchair friendly. Additionally, two large elevators and toilets have been specifically designed to be accessible for individuals with disabilities.

Car 2 consists of three Passenger Cars, each redesigned to include communal seating areas capable of seating 48 passengers. The seating arrangement is flexible; seats can either face the windows for enjoying the scenic vistas or be adjusted to face each other to facilitate group interactions. Each seat comes equipped with a USB charging port for convenience. The cars also feature a variety of seat colors, reflecting the diverse experiences passengers can enjoy on their journey. For those seeking a more private experience, eight seats have been specifically reserved.

Car 3, known as the Leisure Car, has been converted into a catering car dedicated to serving a selection of food and beverages. Passengers have the option to enjoy their purchases on the spot or take them back to their compartments. The car’s layout includes a centrally located bar counter, designed to allow easy movement on both sides, and provides ample space for group gatherings. Extra-large windows offer passengers the luxury of scenic views in a comfortable setting. Additionally, the rear of the car features a spacious area where tourists can stretch out and relax.

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is actively working on the refurbishment of the remaining five Hamanasu cars, with completion expected by the end of this year. The SRT’s ambition for the newly introduced SRT Royal Blossom tourist train service is to play a role in promoting domestic tourism and driving revenue for the organization.

For Hua Hin, a destination which is at the heart of the history of train travel in Thailand, the introduction of the ‘SRT Royal Blossom’ presents an opportunity to draw more visitors, eager to explore the region’s charms.

All images: State Railway of Thailand

