State Railway of Thailand seeks private sector partners for toilet management at Hua Hin Station

The State Railway of Thailand (SRT) is inviting bids from the private sector for a three-year contract to manage and provide toilet services at the original Hua Hin Station.

This initiative aims to elevate the standard of cleanliness and hygiene in the station’s toilets, aligning them with the national public toilet standards set by the Department of Health, Ministry of Public Health. The goal is to improve and enhance the services available to train passengers.

Bidding Procedure:

Bid documents can be purchased for 5,350 Baht each, including VAT. These are available at the Lease and Contract Management Office, within the Development and Business Contract Management Department, Operations Division, located in Room 103/1 of the Command Building at the State Railway of Thailand. The documents are on sale from January 15, 2024, to February 13, 2024, on weekdays between 09:00-12:00 and 13:00-15:00.

2. A briefing session for interested bidders will take place on February 16, 2024, at 13:00 in the meeting room of the new Hua Hin Station.

3. The deadline for bid submissions is February 23, 2024, from 09:00 to 09:30. Bids must be submitted in the meeting room of the Operations Division, Room 111/1, in the Command Building at the State Railway of Thailand.

For more information, interested parties are encouraged to contact the Lease and Contract Management Office within the Development and Business Contract Management Department of the Operations Division at the State Railway of Thailand, during regular business hours.

Contact: 02-220-4841 และ 02-220-4842.

