“Stay home for the sake of the nation, or curfew will be declared!” – Defence Minister  

“We should control ourselves instead of being forced to by the state,” says Defence Minister Pornpipat Benyasri after the state of emergency that went into effect yesterday. Thailand’s head of defence forces has urged people to stay in their homes today and during the weekend or face an enforced curfew.

Pornpipat, who under the emergency decree is in charge of security for the newly formed Covid-19 Administration Centre, says a curfew is inevitable if his call falls on deaf ears. Confirmed cases in Thailand passed 1,000 yesterday.

He says people (not only the locals) must change their behaviours and above all, stay home, before case numbers spike and the situation is out of control.

“We need your cooperation this coming Saturday and Sunday not to leave home and cancel all activities. Stay home for the sake of the nation,”

Gen. Pornpipat warns if the number of new cases continues to rise, a curfew is inevitable, which would likely also include daytime, “since the virus never rests”.

As of yesterday authorities had already established 359 checkpoints in the provinces and 7 in Bangkok to screen travelers to contain the spread.

Source: Chiang Rai Times | Bangkok Post

