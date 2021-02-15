Stomped to death

A farmer was found dead believed to be stomped by a wild elephant in his mango plantation in Si Maha Phot district, Prachin Buri province on Sunday.

The attack report was acknowledged by duty officer Pol Maj Jakrapol Jaichuen of the Si Maha Phot police station at around 7.30pm Sunday evening.



Police officers, volunteers and a doctor from Si Maha Phot Hospital were immediately dispatched to the scene at Ban Wa-en in Tambon Wa-en.

The 62-year-old victim, Tawee Jitboonchuen was lying dead on the ground with his face down, wearing a torn T-shirt and a pair of shorts. Based on the injuries, an elephant had stomped on his face and body. His legs were severely broken and his back showed several bruises. The footprints of the elephant were also evident all over the 4-rai field.

Local villagers said elephants frequent in fields near Si Maha Phot and Kabun Buri districts to look for food.

Source: Bangkok Post

